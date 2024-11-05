Amazon Prime Gaming November Free Games Unveiled

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription then you can claim free games as an added bonus! Amazon has just recently updated their list of games, featuring new AAA offerings as well as some smaller indie titles. This is the perfect time to check and see if anything on your wishlist is up for grabs.

Free Games November Breakdown

1st of November

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mafia: Definitive Edition

7th of November

Bang Bang Racing

Close To The Sun

Dishonoured – Definitive Edition

Disney/ Pixar Cars

Duck Paradox

Snakebird Complete

14th of November

Blade of Darkness

Chasm: The Rift

House of Golf 2

Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector’s Edition

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

21st of November

Gloomy Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector’s Edition

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Moonscars

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition

Riot – Civil Unrest

Super Meat Boy

27th of November

Elite Dangerous

Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector’s Edition

Jurassic World Evolution

Shogun Showdown

Sir Whoopass – Immortal Deat

With that said there are still some of the October games are still up for grabs, these include. If you didn’t already claim these games then you’ll want to do so!

Free October Games Breakdown

Bioshock Remastered

Borderlands 2

Cursed to Golf

DOOM Eternal

Loop Hero

Spirit of the North

Tomb Raider: Legend

That’s just to name a few. You can see all of the available games over on Amazon’s website.

Bundled games that come as part of a streaming service are a great deal for gamers who might be operating on a budget. Netflix also has great offerings that are well worth checking out. Dead Cells and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Shredders Revenge are two that immediately come to mind but there are many more! Here’s how to access free games on Netflix.