Amazon Prime Gaming November Free Games Unveiled

by

Who doesn’t love free games?

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription then you can claim free games as an added bonus! Amazon has just recently updated their list of games, featuring new AAA offerings as well as some smaller indie titles. This is the perfect time to check and see if anything on your wishlist is up for grabs.

Free Games November Breakdown

1st of November

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition

7th of November

  • Bang Bang Racing
  • Close To The Sun
  • Dishonoured – Definitive Edition
  • Disney/ Pixar Cars
  • Duck Paradox
  • Snakebird Complete

14th of November

  • Blade of Darkness
  • Chasm: The Rift
  • House of Golf 2
  • Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector’s Edition
  • Tomb Raider: Anniversary

21st of November

  • Gloomy Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector’s Edition
  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  • Moonscars
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
  • Riot – Civil Unrest
  • Super Meat Boy

27th of November

  • Elite Dangerous
  • Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector’s Edition
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Shogun Showdown
  • Sir Whoopass – Immortal Deat

With that said there are still some of the October games are still up for grabs, these include. If you didn’t already claim these games then you’ll want to do so!

Free October Games Breakdown

  • Bioshock Remastered
  • Borderlands 2
  • Cursed to Golf
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Loop Hero
  • Spirit of the North
  • Tomb Raider: Legend

That’s just to name a few. You can see all of the available games over on Amazon’s website.

Bundled games that come as part of a streaming service are a great deal for gamers who might be operating on a budget. Netflix also has great offerings that are well worth checking out. Dead Cells and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Shredders Revenge are two that immediately come to mind but there are many more! Here’s how to access free games on Netflix.

