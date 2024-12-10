Nintendo Music Update: Wave Race 64

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The Nintendo music app has consistently received updates. The app allows fans to listen to their favorite soundtracks from video games on their mobile devices. It’s available for both Android and iOS, but you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use it. Today’s Nintendo Music Update announced that the soundtrack from Wave Race from the N64 is now available.
As shared on Reddit, Nintendo recently posted this update to their website. It’s great that fans keep getting new tracks added. Although, we sometimes also lose tracks. As was the case with some of the Splatoon tracks that were added recently. The update for Wave Race 64 includes 32 of the top tracks from the game.
Included music
The folks over at Nintendo Life have shared a comprehensive list of all the music on the app. Here are some of the highlights of game soundtracks that are included in the app:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Kirby Star Allies
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pikmin 4
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Splatoon 3
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
N64 Soundtracks
- Star Fox 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- F-Zero X
- Wave Race 64
There are other game soundtracks from several systems: like the Nintendo DS, the Gamecube and the Gameboy Advance. Therefore it’s well worth checking out the app if you already have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
Last week Nintendo added Splatoon 2 to the Nintendo Music App, if you’d like to read that update click here. Did you know that Nintendo hasn’t credited the creators of the soundtracks used in the app? If you’d like to find out more then, click here.