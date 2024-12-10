Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Nintendo Music Update: Wave Race 64

by

If the music is to your liking then you can also play the game with a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Image source.

The Nintendo music app has consistently received updates. The app allows fans to listen to their favorite soundtracks from video games on their mobile devices. It’s available for both Android and iOS, but you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use it. Today’s Nintendo Music Update announced that the soundtrack from Wave Race from the N64 is now available.

As shared on Reddit, Nintendo recently posted this update to their website. It’s great that fans keep getting new tracks added. Although, we sometimes also lose tracks. As was the case with some of the Splatoon tracks that were added recently. The update for Wave Race 64 includes 32 of the top tracks from the game. 

Included music

The folks over at Nintendo Life have shared a comprehensive list of all the music on the app. Here are some of the highlights of game soundtracks that are included in the app: 

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons 
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Pikmin 4
  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 
  • Splatoon 3
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Splatoon 2

N64 Soundtracks

  • Star Fox 64 
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • F-Zero X
  • Wave Race 64

There are other game soundtracks from several systems: like the Nintendo DS, the Gamecube and the Gameboy Advance. Therefore it’s well worth checking out the app if you already have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. 

Last week Nintendo added Splatoon 2 to the Nintendo Music App, if you’d like to read that update click here.  Did you know that Nintendo hasn’t credited the creators of the soundtracks used in the app? If you’d like to find out more then, click here.

Recent Videos

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy

Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy
10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES

10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES
20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE
UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE

UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE
Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy

Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy
10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours
Category: Tag: , , , , ,