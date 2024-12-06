Todd Howard Talks Origins Of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

While it may be the end of the year, there are still a few big games coming out that have the potential to make some big waves before everything rolls into the new year. One of those titles is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a title by MachineGames and Bethesda and one of the personal “dream projects” of legendary designer Todd Howard. The game recently had its review embargo drop, and the reviews indicate that this could be a big title for the Xbox Series X/S and PC when it drops on the 9th. To that end, Todd Howard is glad players are finally going to be able to enjoy this game.

In an interview with Variety, he talked about how the game came to be. Specifically, his love of a certain set of movies featuring Indiana Jones:

“I’ve been an Indiana Jones fan my entire life. When I saw the movie, I believed it was all real, and I was just enamored with ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ since it came out. That movie has remained my favorite movie of all time. I named my dog Indiana. I got the jacket, I got all the stuff. I’ve loved the character and the world, which I think is important, that sort of pulpy adventure world of the ’30s, that kind of genre. And I’d always thought about what kind of game would I like to play in Indiana Jones? And I also like these mysteries of the world. I stumbled upon this one, which is The Great Circle — which is a thing, I didn’t invent it — that thought, this would be great for an Indiana Jones video game when I read about it, and thought about what the mystery could lead to.”

The game itself features Indiana Jones trying to track down the “Great Circle” while stopping German forces who also want it. While there have been other games featuring Dr. Jones in the past, Howard notes that none of them have been to this scale:

“Great Circle” is the first — and only — Indiana Jones game of this size that Lucasfilm Games has greenlit.”

That was a big gamble for Howard and the teams at Bethesda and MachineGames to try and pull out. Yet, based on the scores, the title may have pulled it off. Even if the Xbox Series X/S sales aren’t the best, the game has been confirmed to be coming to PS5 next year, so that might give the game a sales boost when it drops.