Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gets Strong Opening Reviews On Metacritic

While it’s absolutely true that Microsoft isn’t doing the best with its Xbox brand, even with certain “surges” that it’s had in recent titles, it’s also true that it is trying certain things with certain teams and games to try and stem that tide of negativity. One of the biggest ones is making games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. This is the first new game for Dr. Jones in basically 20 years, and the teams at MachineGames and Bethesda have worked hard to try and make this feel like the games of the past while also being faithful to the lore of the original trilogy of films starring Harrison Ford.

The first official set of reviews for the game has dropped on Metacritic, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle getting a score of 86. Overall, that’s a very strong score, and many have noted that this is actually one of the highest-rated Xbox exclusive titles out there, which is exactly what the brand needs right now. With nearly 50 reviews submitted, the score could go up or down as more arrive post-embargo, but this does seem to indicate that the teams have done well in Indiana’s latest story. So, what are the reviews saying about the game?

First, the game got a few perfect scores, with many praising the work that MachinesGames did and saying that this is Indiana’s best adventure in gaming since his days with LucasArts. They loved how the game was both immersive and expansive. It does something fresh while also being tied to what came before with the original movies. You can do a lot in this game, but you still feel like there’s more to do.

One thing that keeps popping up in the reviews is the word “special,” which many used to describe the nature of the game. It also applies to how you can adjust the difficulty settings and certain mechanics so that you can craft a unique style of Indy adventure.

As for the more negative bits, many noted that there are performance issues within the title that can weigh down the experience. Furthermore, if you were hoping for more of an action game, many note that this isn’t the game you’ll be enjoying for that. Multiple reviews cited that there were clashes between what the game feels it wants to be, and how it actually plays.

Even still, the game seems off to a great start, and now the only question is…how well will it sell?