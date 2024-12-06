Kingdom Come: Deliverance II PC & Console Specs Have Been Unveiled

Warhorse Studios is pushing through the finish line with its current project. We know that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II recently reached the fabled gold status, so nothing is stopping this game from landing in the marketplace now. However, it just unveiled what PC and console specifications you will want to note for the game.

Taking to X, the development studio shared insights for both the PC and console versions of the game. We’ll list the entire breakdown for both below. Best of all, you have time to make any necessary upgrades to ensure the game runs smoothly.

Kingdom Come Deliverance PC System Requirements

Minimum Low

Performance: 1080p 30FPS

Processor: i5-8400/Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB

GPU: GTX 1060 6GB/RX 580

Storage: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Recommended Medium

Performance: 1080p 60FPS

Processor: i5-3600K/Ryzen 5 7600X

Memory: 24GB

GPU: RTX 3060/RX 6600 XT

Storage: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Recommended Medium

Performance: 1440p 60FPS

Processor: i5-3600K/Ryzen 7600X

Memory: 24GB

GPU: RTX 360Ti/RX 6700 XT

Storage: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Recommended High

Performance: 1080p 30FPS

Processor: i5-12600K/Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 32GB

GPU: RTX 2060 SUPER/RX 5700

Storage: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Recommended High

Performance: 1440p 60FPS

Processor: i7-13700K/Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Memory: 32GB

GPU: RTX 4070/RX 7800XT

Storage: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Best

Performance: 1440p 60FPS / 2160p 30FPS

Processor: i7-13700K/Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Memory: 32GB

GPU: RTX 4080/RX 7900XT

Storage: 100 GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Kingdom Come Deliverance Console Specifications

Xbox Series S

Resolution: 1080p

Target Performance: 30 FPS

Upscaling Technology: N/A

Xbox Series X Performance

Resolution: Upscaled 1440p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

Upscaling Technology: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Xbox Series X Fidelity

Resolution: Upscaled 2160p

Target Performance: 30 FPS

Upscaling Technology: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

PlayStation 5 Performance

Resolution: Upscaled 1440p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

Upscaling Technology: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

PlayStation 5 Fidelity

Resolution: Upscaled 2160p

Target Performance: 30 FPS

Upscaling Technology: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

PlayStation 5 Pro

Resolution: Upscaled 2160p

Target Performance: 60 FPS

Upscaling Technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution

If you haven’t already heard, the development studio moved the release date for this game. But it’s not a delay. Instead, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is set to launch earlier than expected. Players can now expect the game to land on February 4, 2025.