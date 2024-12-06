Gameranx

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II PC & Console Specs Have Been Unveiled

by

Here’s what to make note of!

Warhorse Studios is pushing through the finish line with its current project. We know that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II recently reached the fabled gold status, so nothing is stopping this game from landing in the marketplace now. However, it just unveiled what PC and console specifications you will want to note for the game.

Taking to X, the development studio shared insights for both the PC and console versions of the game. We’ll list the entire breakdown for both below. Best of all, you have time to make any necessary upgrades to ensure the game runs smoothly.

Kingdom Come Deliverance PC System Requirements

Minimum Low

  • Performance: 1080p 30FPS
  • Processor: i5-8400/Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 16GB
  • GPU: GTX 1060 6GB/RX 580
  • Storage: 100 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Recommended Medium

  • Performance: 1080p 60FPS
  • Processor: i5-3600K/Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Memory: 24GB
  • GPU: RTX 3060/RX 6600 XT
  • Storage: 100 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Recommended Medium

  • Performance: 1440p 60FPS
  • Processor: i5-3600K/Ryzen 7600X
  • Memory: 24GB
  • GPU: RTX 360Ti/RX 6700 XT
  • Storage: 100 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Recommended High

  • Performance: 1080p 30FPS
  • Processor: i5-12600K/Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Memory: 32GB
  • GPU: RTX 2060 SUPER/RX 5700
  • Storage: 100 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Recommended High

  • Performance: 1440p 60FPS
  • Processor: i7-13700K/Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Memory: 32GB
  • GPU: RTX 4070/RX 7800XT
  • Storage: 100 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Best

  • Performance: 1440p 60FPS / 2160p 30FPS
  • Processor: i7-13700K/Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Memory: 32GB
  • GPU: RTX 4080/RX 7900XT
  • Storage: 100 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Or Newer)

Kingdom Come Deliverance Console Specifications

Xbox Series S

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Target Performance: 30 FPS
  • Upscaling Technology: N/A

Xbox Series X Performance

  • Resolution: Upscaled 1440p
  • Target Performance: 60 FPS
  • Upscaling Technology: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Xbox Series X Fidelity

  • Resolution: Upscaled 2160p
  • Target Performance: 30 FPS
  • Upscaling Technology: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

PlayStation 5 Performance

  • Resolution: Upscaled 1440p
  • Target Performance: 60 FPS
  • Upscaling Technology: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

PlayStation 5 Fidelity

  • Resolution: Upscaled 2160p
  • Target Performance: 30 FPS
  • Upscaling Technology: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

PlayStation 5 Pro

  • Resolution: Upscaled 2160p
  • Target Performance: 60 FPS
  • Upscaling Technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution

If you haven’t already heard, the development studio moved the release date for this game. But it’s not a delay. Instead, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is set to launch earlier than expected. Players can now expect the game to land on February 4, 2025.

