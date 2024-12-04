Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Devs Reveal The Game Is Releasing Earlier Than Expected

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has a strong fan base. If you enjoyed the medieval RPG experience, you will soon receive a second helping. But I’m sure you already knew that. We knew that the sequel was in the works, and best of all, it looks like even if you didn’t play the first installment, you can still get into Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as it was made with new players in mind. Still, you might want to give the original game a go since there’s still time to go through it before the sequel drops.

At any rate, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has gone gold. That’s a huge milestone for any developer. For those of you unaware, reaching that fabled and glorious gold status is a means of saying you finished the game development. It’s the starting point for when discs and cases can be manufactured and shipped to retailers for most games with a physical release. Of course, that doesn’t mean you’re actually seeing studios completely stop with the game. Most continue clearing out bugs or further optimizing the game so that there’s a patch ready at release or shortly after.

Big news: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will arrive at your homes on FEBRUARY 4TH 2025!



With the release date pushing one week forward, we have a bunch of more exciting news coming in the following days.



Brand new Story trailer drops Tomorrow on December 5.



PC and Console system requirements will be revealed as well.

Regardless, that wasn’t the only news unveiled today on X. The studio also revealed they are moving the release date. Now, when we see a studio make this kind of announcement, it’s usually a delay. But that’s not the case here. Instead, we’re getting the game sooner than expected. The new release date is February 4, 2024.

It’s been unveiled that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X users will see two modes available, that being performance or favoring a higher quality mode. However, PC system requirements and other notable specs are said to be unveiled tomorrow. That will also come with a new story trailer, so keep your eyes out for this video drop.

Again, mark your calendars, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will now be released on February 4, 2025. When the game is released, it will be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.