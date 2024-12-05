New Leaks Reveals Three Upcoming Marvel Rivals Characters

There’s a lot of potential with a game like Marvel Rivals. Yes, on the surface, it’s “just another team shoot, just with Marvel characters.” Yet, ironically, that is where things get interesting. Because the game is taking a multiversal approach in bringing the characters together, we’re getting all-new designs for how the characters are and even some of their powers. As such, you never know who might show up next and what they might be able to do on the battlefield. The game will be released tomorrow, and yet, there are already leaks about three different characters who will join the game next. Shall we break them down?

First, we have Blade, the “Daywalker,” the vampire hunter, the man who has only been played by Wesley Snipes in live-action…and it’s probably going to stay that way. Having him in the game makes sense because he’s not only an incredibly aggressive character thanks to his fighting style, but he’s half-human/half-vampire, which means you’ll have a unique moveset to work with. Between his literal blade that he uses and his incredible strength, speed, reflexes, and fangs, he’ll be a character that’ll likely be on the front lines trying to take out everything that moves.

Next is the villainous Ultron! This is one of the all-time classic Marvel villains and easily one of the biggest threats in all the Marvel Universe. An incredibly brilliant artificial intelligence crafted by Hank Pym, Ultron has gone on to take many forms over the years and often creates a giant robot army to help him conquer the world and even the universe at times. His technological brilliance is hard to defeat, and often takes entire scores of heroes and villains to take him down. How he plays in the game will be quite curious indeed.

Finally, Marvel Rivals will become “Fantastic,” as Mr. Fantastic Reed Richards will be in the game. According to the leaked images below, Mr. Fantastic will be using his body far more than you would think, as he’ll use his inherent elasticity and stretchiness to not only punch people from afar but to absorb attacks that enemies fire so that his teammates won’t be harmed. So, if you think like Reed, you might be able to both attack and defend your way to victory!

These three characters alone prove the potential of this title because each will play vastly differently from the other, which means all sorts of great strategies can be had.