Marvel Rivals’ Monetization Will Let You Finish Battle Passes Whenever You Feel Like It

NetEase seems eager to please fans in every single way possible.

NetEase Games has explained Marvel Rivals’ monetization model, and we think you’ll be very happy with how they’ve planned everything out.

They already explained previously that there will be no pay-to-win items or components in the monetization. You will only be able to buy cosmetics, and they do not affect gameplay. And as you can see from our preview image, they promised all heroes would be free for everyone to play as well.

As is the standard with other free-to-play games, Marvel Rivals has a paid currency (Lattice) and a free currency (Units), and they have the same value.

You can buy Lattice, as well as bundles and battle passes, with real money. Lattice is priced at a rate of $ 0.99 to 100 Lattice, with different rates applying based on your region.

A standard bundle has one costume, an MVP animation, an emote, spray, and nameplate. NetEase seems to be planning to make more kinds of bundles in the future, but for now, they have provided these prices for these launch bundles:

Standard Epic-Quality Bundle: 1,600 UNITS (Standard value: 2,200 UNITS, -28% discount)

Standard Epic-Quality MCU Bundle: 1,800 UNITS (Standard value: 2,400 UNITS, -25% discount)

Standard Legendary-Quality Bundle: 2,400 UNITS (Standard value: 3,300 UNITS, -28% discount)

The Standard Battle Pass is free, and will give you one epic-quality costume as well as other items, including the free Units currency. The Luxury Battle Pass will offer 5 costumes and extra items, as well as 490 Lattice, for the launch period this December.

Because the initial season this December runs half the period of a Season, it is priced in half and will also have half as many items. So that’s how much content you can expect in Battle Passes for future seasons.

Here’s the big announcement NetEase made that’s seemingly calculated to make fans happy:

“Moreover, once you purchase a Luxury Battle Pass, you can continue to redeem its rewards in subsequent seasons if you don’t finish it during the current season. There’s no need to worry about not having enough time to complete it.”

Of course, as you can imagine, NetEase promises to be generous with free items, that you can earn in events, by earning achievements, and finishing battle passes, including the free tier. NetEase also says most of the costumes can be obtained in bundles, which is a clear indication that they are planning for some special edition costumes and items that won’t be as easy to obtain.

They do demonstrate here that there is a definite hierarchy between the costumes, and NetEase definitely did their homework on what costumes players would want. So NetEase seems to have covered their bases on meeting what demanding requirements free-to-play ‘veterans’ want to play their game ‘truly free’, and for Marvel fans who are definitely paying for the fanservice.

Will this all be enough to guarantee Marvel Rivals’ success? That’s what we’re about to find out.