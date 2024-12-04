The Latest PlayStation 5 Update Adjusts Transfer Efficiency 

Sony has released an update for the PlayStation 5. This update will improve data transfer and efficiency as well as stability. There are also improvements to messages and usability. Here’s what you need to know!

As reported by GameRant, the patch has been released and will start appearing on all PS5 models over the course of the next few days. As with previous updates, this update will apply to both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro.

This update is titled version 24.08-10.40.00 and is about 1.3GB. Sadly the update doesn’t bring any new features. However, with the number of updates, discounted games and special features Sony has released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation. We’ll forgive them. Improved transfer speeds may sound like a boring update, but given the size of games in this day and age it’s a very worthwhile improvement.

These updates will benefit those new owners who capitalised on Black Friday deals and have recently purchased the PlayStation 5. There will probably also be a surge of new owners as people start getting consoles over Christmas.

It’s been a busy few weeks for PlayStation owners. There have been updates to the PlayStation website showcasing the various consoles, a revised timeline, features and sales figures. There have also been several discounts to celebrate the 30th Anniversary as well as custom themes that try to capture the essence of the console over its various iterations. Several fans have been delighted to see the return of the PlayStation 1 startup screen.

If you haven’t already updated your console then keep an eye out. As we mentioned, this new update which brings in the improved data transfer should land soon. Ideally, you might be ready to go by the time we reach the weekend if Sony does end up rolling this out to everyone over the next few days.