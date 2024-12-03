Gameranx

The PlayStation Anniversary: Over 3800 Discounted Games

Sony knows how to throw a party

Today, December 3rd, marks the 30th Anniversary of the PlayStation. Sony has been hard at work celebrating this special day with custom themes for the PS5 Pro, Special edition anniversary devices and a very touching video thanking players. There was also the surprise return of the PlayStation 1 boot screen. What’s more, PlayStation anniversary games are being discounted at an alarming rate.

Now PlayStation has put over 3800 games up for sale on their store as part of the 30th Anniversary. The games on sale are recent releases too, not just old classics. 

Some of the games on sale:

  • Undisputed WBC Edition ~ $59.99
  • Grand Theft Auto Online ~ $9.99
  • Gran Turismo 7 ~ $29.39
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut ~ $29.39
  • Grand Theft Auto V ~ $19.79
  • the Hunter: Call of the Wild ~ $8.99
  • Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition ~ $19.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles ~ $19.79
  • The Last of Us Part 1 ~ $29.39
  • EA Sports FC 25: Ultimate Edition ~ $49.99
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition ~ $39.59
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ~ $34.99
  • God of War ~ $9.99
  • Red Dead Redemption II ~ $29.99

These are just some of the games on offer. It’s well worth taking a closer look at this immense and reasonably discounted catalogue. It’s not often the case that a console manufacturer does so much to give back to its fans. Let’s try and encourage them to continue to do so by showing our support. 

If you’re curious about the other festive events that have happened to celebrate the PlayStation’s 30th Birthday then click here

