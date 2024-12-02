The PlayStation Anniversary: A Cutsom Theme For Each Console

Tomorrow, December 3rd marks the 30th Anniversary of the PlayStation. Several of you will be aware of this fact as a result of the 30th Anniversary PlayStation 5 that Sony announced. That’s not all they had in store though. PlayStation has also released an updated timeline on its webpage, a touching video thanking players and an update to the PS5 that included a custom boot screen from the PlayStation 1. That same update also included the ability to customize the OS to celebrate your generation of the PlayStation console.

Twitter user Radec shared a video of the PlayStation 1 start-up screen appearing on his PlayStation 5. But Radec also went on to showcase a set of themes that customize the operating system of the PlayStation 5 to celebrate the different consoles’ operating systems.

YOOO A NEW UPDATE FOR THE PS5 BRINGS BACK THE ORIGINAL PS1 BOOT UP SCREEN FOR THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY



You can also customize the home screen to have design and sound effects that reflect the PS1, PS2, PS3 or PS4! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3W9cVRmPWd — Radec (@realradec) December 2, 2024

There are five different themes to choose from:

(Off) – The standard PS5 theme.

30th Anniversary – A celebratory theme that showcases the PlayStation with fun graphics

PlayStation – A PlayStation 1 theme

PlayStation 2 – With the familiar blue towers that represented a player’s games and their progress in them.

PlayStation 3 – The familiar wave-like theme that was also present on the PSP.

PlayStation 4 – The typical theme we are all familiar with.



Each of these themes comes complete with the matching soundtrack and sound effects. It’s a cute way to celebrate the different iterations of the console. Sadly PlayStation has stated it’s for a limited time only. Many fans, across multiple platforms have protested that and hopefully been heard.

