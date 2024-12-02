The PlayStation Anniversary: A Cutsom Theme For Each Console

Tomorrow, December 3rd marks the 30th Anniversary of the PlayStation. Several of you will be aware of this fact as a result of the 30th Anniversary PlayStation 5 that Sony announced. That’s not all they had in store though. PlayStation has also released an updated timeline on its webpage, a touching video thanking players and an update to the PS5 that included a custom boot screen from the PlayStation 1. That same update also included the ability to customize the OS to celebrate your generation of the PlayStation console.
Twitter user Radec shared a video of the PlayStation 1 start-up screen appearing on his PlayStation 5. But Radec also went on to showcase a set of themes that customize the operating system of the PlayStation 5 to celebrate the different consoles’ operating systems.
There are five different themes to choose from:
- (Off) – The standard PS5 theme.
- 30th Anniversary – A celebratory theme that showcases the PlayStation with fun graphics
- PlayStation – A PlayStation 1 theme
- PlayStation 2 – With the familiar blue towers that represented a player’s games and their progress in them.
- PlayStation 3 – The familiar wave-like theme that was also present on the PSP.
- PlayStation 4 – The typical theme we are all familiar with.
Each of these themes comes complete with the matching soundtrack and sound effects. It’s a cute way to celebrate the different iterations of the console. Sadly PlayStation has stated it’s for a limited time only. Many fans, across multiple platforms have protested that and hopefully been heard.
If you’d like to read more on the PlayStation anniversary video, click here.