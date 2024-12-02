Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

The PlayStation Anniversary: A Cutsom Theme For Each Console

by

Choose a theme to match your favorite generation.

Tomorrow, December 3rd marks the 30th Anniversary of the PlayStation. Several of you will be aware of this fact as a result of the 30th Anniversary PlayStation 5 that Sony announced. That’s not all they had in store though. PlayStation has also released an updated timeline on its webpage, a touching video thanking players and an update to the PS5 that included a custom boot screen from the PlayStation 1. That same update also included the ability to customize the OS to celebrate your generation of the PlayStation console.

Twitter user Radec shared a video of the PlayStation 1 start-up screen appearing on his PlayStation 5. But Radec also went on to showcase a set of themes that customize the operating system of the PlayStation 5 to celebrate the different consoles’ operating systems. 

There are five different themes to choose from:

  • (Off) – The standard PS5 theme. 
  • 30th Anniversary – A celebratory theme that showcases the PlayStation with fun graphics
  • PlayStation – A PlayStation 1 theme
  • PlayStation 2 – With the familiar blue towers that represented a player’s games and their progress in them.
  • PlayStation 3 – The familiar wave-like theme that was also present on the PSP. 
  • PlayStation 4 – The typical theme we are all familiar with.


Each of these themes comes complete with the matching soundtrack and sound effects. It’s a cute way to celebrate the different iterations of the console. Sadly PlayStation has stated it’s for a limited time only. Many fans, across multiple platforms have protested that and hopefully been heard. 

If you’d like to read more on the PlayStation anniversary video, click here.

Recent Videos

10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning

10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024
The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024

The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024
FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE

FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE
Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)

Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)
NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy

NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy
10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games

10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games
10 Video Game Trends That SUDDENLY Disappeared

10 Video Game Trends That SUDDENLY Disappeared
10 Games That Are Still GOOD 20 Years LATER

10 Games That Are Still GOOD 20 Years LATER
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,