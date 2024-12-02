Call Of Duty December Update

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been filled with updates over the past few months. Fans would be forgiven for thinking that things might slow down as we reach the end of the year. But that is not the case.

CharlieIntel shared an update on Twitter, announcing four new maps, one new perk and a new Warzone update. Most of these details were alluded to in a prior post but it’s always exciting to get more information and reminders of what we have to look forward to.

The full post for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Update:

Hello, December. Coming to Call of Duty this month:



Black Ops 6:

– New Zombies Map: Citadelle Des Morts

– Hacienda (6v6)

– Nuketown Holiday (6v6)

– Racket (2v2/6v6)

– New Perk + New Wildcard



Warzone:

– Urzikstan Ranked Play



+ New bundles and events. pic.twitter.com/07wJpyjITq — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 1, 2024

As seen in the above tweet… We’re getting four new maps. Nuketown Holiday for a bit of nostalgic Christmas-themed fun. Hacienda for those of you who feel ready to get away on and soak up some sun and Racket for when you want to make a racket. The final Map is a new Zombie Map – Citadelle Des Morts. Which translates to Citadel of the Dead a fitting moniker for an eerie Medieval Citadel. The perfect setting for chilling supernatural storytelling.

Additionally, there is a new area for ranked play on Call of Duty: Warzone and some new bundles and events to take advantage of. It’s a busy December and it’s the best time for it. When else will we have time to play through several chilling rounds of Zombies with friends?

If you'd like to find out more about the current and past updates click here. Call of Duty is getting a crossover with Squid Game, find out more here.