Call of Duty Is Crossing Over With Squid Game

When you’re one of the biggest gaming properties in the world, you’ll eventually dip your toes into crossovers at some point or another. After all, special crossovers can bring in big money while also highlighting other properties. Many best-selling franchises partake in this, and Call of Duty is no different. The franchise has crossed over with various entities in the past, even bringing real-life people into the mix, including WWE superstars, to make things truly unique. However, in January 2025, things will get even more interesting, as a new teaser has revealed that a Squid Game crossover is kicking off the new year.

The teaser can be found below, and it’s not too revealing of what will be dropped when the crossover happens. The shapes on the card the soldier picks up reference the guards and overseers of the literal Squid Game, as they’re the ones who watch over the “contestants” and ensure that no one breaks the rules.

For those not familiar with the Netflix phenomenon, the show is about a down-on-his-luck man who enters a seemingly harmless game for an incredible amount of money. To win the Squid Game, you must outlast all the other competitors as you play various games. In this case, it was basic children’s games played by full-grown adults.

The dark twist was that if you lost at one of these games…you died. Season 1 followed the protagonist as he would go on to win the game and then swear to take down the game itself. Season 2 is almost about to premiere on Netflix, and it’s potentially going to take the world by storm once again. So, for Call of Duty to do a crossover with it makes sense, as there are likely fans of the Netflix show that’ll partake in the new content. More than likely, it’ll be a simple cosmetic kind of event, but there is potential for a new mode based on the “game show” within the series.

One of the true ironies of this crossover is that the Netflix show is very much about greed and how far people will go to try and get a life-changing amount of money. If that sounds familiar, then you know the recent history of companies like Activision Blizzard and Xbox, who have made incredibly questionable moves to try and better their businesses, even at the cost of the people who are actually making the games for them.