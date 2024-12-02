GTA 6 Trailer Rumor Has Been Officially Debunked

For gamers, one of the hardest things to do, outside of waiting for a game to release, is waiting for a potential new trailer to drop so that we can get new information on the game. It might seem a little basic, but for gamers, they’ll take any new info that can get them hyped for a time, especially if it’s a big-name title that people have been looking forward to for years. In the case of GTA 6, it’s one of the most anticipated games of 2025, and gamers have watched its initial trailer over 222 million times in less than a year! That’s a lot, obviously.

So what’s the problem? As we just said, the trailer has been out for almost a year, and there have been no meaningful updates or teases from the game by developer Rockstar. Sure, this isn’t atypical behavior; many big-name titles have gotten huge first trailers, only to go quiet after a bit because it’s giving the team time to fine-tune the game itself, but gamers only have so much patience. As such, many have been looking for any and all clues to see when the next trailer might drop. Hopes were raised when a look at the playlist featuring the trailer stated that there was an upcoming update. Many felt that this would mean a new video was set to drop. Yet, as those on Reddit pointed out, it was just a glitch that made it seem like something was coming:

So, yeah, it was a bug and one that obviously has depressed a lot of people since the “announcement” was made. That makes many even more eager to watch a new trailer for GTA 6, but when is it coming out? The easier answer to point to is The Game Awards, which isn’t that far away. It would be the “big visual platform” to drop a trailer such as that one. However, whether it does drop there is anyone’s guess.

One of the big reasons that people want to see more from this game is that we’ve only seen a cinematic trailer of what’s coming. We know that we’ll be in an updated version of Vice City, one that embraces all the craziness that goes on in Florida, and we know that there will be two main characters. Yet, that’s all we really know.

Many hope the next trailer will dive more into the storyline while also revealing some of the gameplay that people can expect.