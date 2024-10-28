Fans Spots GTA 6 Poster Within Rockstar North

We live in a digital age where getting information of any kind is arguably a lot easier than you would suspect. Just in the gaming space, people do things like data mining to try and decipher pieces of game code so that they can see what might be coming, or what has been cut from titles. Then, when it regards upcoming titles, gamers will do anything and everything to get information so that they can leak it online. Case in point, the desire for more info about GTA 6 has gotten so big that people are actually going up to Rockstar North with cameras and trying to get info while they look through the front doors.

If not obvious, they can’t just walk into the place, as that could be considered a crime, but one TikTok user went right up to the glass doors of the company and recorded what he saw, and the big “highlight” of his “espionage mission” was finding a giant poster for the upcoming Rockstar title. Specifically a large vertical version of the image we have above with the game’s two protagonists. Check it out below:

Obviously, people aren’t exactly “wowed” by this information. After all, why wouldn’t Rockstar North have a big poster of the massive game they’re working on and hoping to be the next big hit in gaming? It’s not just window dressing, pun intended, it’s meant to show off what’s coming and make the dev team excited every time they go to work. They can look at the poster and say, “Yeah, I work on that!”

Another thing that should be obvious is that Rockstar Games as a whole has a big interest in not letting any significant leaks get out. After all, they were subject to one of the biggest leaks in gaming history when early alpha footage of GTA 6 was dropped on the internet for all to see. It was there that we got the first teases for the gaming, including the series’ first female protagonist, Lucia. It also got a wave of backlash due to people not fully understanding how “incomplete” an alpha build was meant to be. Thankfully, they worked through that period.

However, with only one trailer released for the game so far and a release date of somewhere in 2025, gamers are getting antsy for more information. They want to hear from Rockstar soon, and this kind of “information raid” could just be the first of many attempts to get details.