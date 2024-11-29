Nintendo’s Magazine: A “Hot Winter” Is Out Now

Nintendo has released a new edition of their seasonal Nintendo magazine. This edition features an inside look into some of the new games on offer as well as fun tidbits regarding in-game foes that you might encounter on your gaming travels. There’s also a breakdown on the anatomy of the Nintendo Alarmo!

First spotted by NintendoLife, Nintendo shared the release of the new magazine on Twitter. As always the Japanese edition came first and the translated English version followed shortly after.

Contents:

Super Mario Party Jamboree Special Feature – Introducing the games, minigames and boards.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership Special feature – Detailing the many different islands, foes and friends.

Just what sort of Princess is Princess Zelda – A short expose on Zelda and her role in the new Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Ecology of Triumvirate – A closer look at some of the foes from Splatoon 3.

And more….

There’s heaps more to check out, so it’s well worth browsing through the pages. You can also switch to the Japanese version if you feel like a more authentic experience. Nintendo noted that as the magazine is a translation, the release dates and specific information regarding events may differ from region to region. If you’re logged into your Nintendo account you can download the cover page and calendar as wallpapers.

