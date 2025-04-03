Elden Ring Has Been Tarnished Onto The Nintendo Switch 2

Bandai Namco has revealed Elden Ring Tarnished Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2.

As has become common, when these huge third-party games make it to Nintendo’s platform, the developers make them definitive editions, as complete in content as possible. This is no exception.

As they explained on the official site, Elden Ring Tarnished Edition includes the original Elden Ring, the entire Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, a new armor, and customization options for Torrent’s appearance in-game.

We reported on a rumor that Elden Ring will have a definitive edition for the Switch 2 last October 2024. At the time, it certainly seemed like it was too good to be true. But, considering Bandai Namco’s good relationship with Nintendo, it isn’t completely out of the question that it could happen.

The reason a lot of gamers didn’t believe that Elden Ring could come to a Nintendo platform at all, was not the power of Nintendo’s platforms, but Sony. As we know, Sony now has a large number of shares in FromSoftware, and also in FromSoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa Dwango.

To many gamers, this equated to Sony owning FromSoftware, and they imagine that FromSoftware is as good as a first party studio. In reality, Elden Ring also came to the Xbox Series X|S, but gamers don’t like to let the truth to get in the way of a good story.

Between this release and The Duskbloods, a new original FromSoftware title made just for the Switch 2, it’s now clear that Sony FromSoftware doesn’t see themselves as a Sony studio at all.

Perhaps FromSoftware sees that Capcom, Konami, and many other of their Japanese studio peers, are enjoying great success as multiplatform companies. Even if they get a large number of their console sales and profits in PlayStation, they are not really beholden to Sony. Can you blame Hidetaka Miyazaki if he wants to come closer to that?

It goes without saying that this is one of the biggest announcements of 2025. Elden Ring elevated FromSoftware itself, and is considered one of the greatest video games of all time. Shadow of the Erdtree was so huge and similarly brilliant that it really got nominated as Game of The Year in The Game Awards.

Outside of the caliber of the game in itself, it’s a big deal that Elden Ring is a true 10th generation console game that’s now on a Nintendo console. It proves that the Switch 2 is capable of running the same 9th generation games that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can.

And it means that Nintendo is back to its GameCube status, as a true console generation contemporary, that can and very well could get the same level of third party support that their peers get moving forward.

But while you ponder that, you can check out the official trailer for Elden Ring Tarnished Edition below.