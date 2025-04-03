Street Fighter 6 Strikes The Switch 2 With Amiibo, Motion Controls, Calorie Contests(?), & A New Fighters Edition

Capcom has revealed Street Fighter 6 is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

As explained on the official website, the Switch 2 version of the game will have all the features that is available on the game on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will even have full cross play at 60 FPS between all four platforms.

On top of that, the Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition is launching on all platforms on June 5, 2025, the same day that the Switch 2 is releasing. This version of the game includes all the characters and stages that released as DLC and Season Pass content through Years 1 & 2. That makes a total of 26 characters and 20 stages. All characters will also come with Outfit 1, Colors 3 to 10. Both the Standard Edition and Years 1-2 Fighters Edition are coming to the Switch 2.

The Joy-Cons can be split between two players for two player action, and they make use of three control modes

Classic controls is the arcade style six button layout. It uses the SL and SR buttons for Heavy Punch and Heavy Kick and requires you execute circular and charge motions on the analog stick.

Modern controls simplifies controls so that special attacks only need one direction and one button press. There are also dedicated buttons for complicated moves like parries and supers.

Dynamic controls removes nearly all the need for strategic thinking. You can keep pressing buttons to autocombo, but in medium and long ranges your character will also make contextually relevant attacks. This is a completely casual control mode that isn’t available in competitive modes, but the Joy-Cons can get even more casual than that.

Like Mortal Kombat: Armageddon on the Wii all the way back in 2007, Street Fighter 6 has gyro controls, with specific moves including supers and specials mapped to certain movements. And then there’s Calorie Counter, a silly competitive mode where you use certain movements to burn more calories than the other player to win.

But we think most gamers will like that Street Fighters are getting new amiibo. Street Fighter 6’s new generation of fighters, Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly, are each getting amiibo figures, while the first 22 playable characters are getting amiibo cards. The existing Ryu and Ken amiibo from Super Smash Bros. will also work with Street Fighter 6. Amiibo can save outfit and color settings, and you can scan amiibo to add friends and follow them.

Much like Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition; Street Fighter 6 coming to the Switch 2 is clear proof that the console is a true 9th generation console. The opportunity is now here for Nintendo to get the same third party support that PlayStation and Xbox gets, possibly even from Sony and Microsoft themselves.

For now, you can check out the official Street Fighter 6 Switch 2 trailer below.