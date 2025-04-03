Here’s What Zelda Notes Is And Why You’ll Want It For Breath Of The Wild & Tears Of The Kingdom On Switch 2

It might just be enough to get you to jump back into both these games on Switch 2.

Nintendo has revealed Zelda Notes, a companion app for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will get Switch 2 Enhanced versions. You can buy them as separate games, but you also have the option of buying a small upgrade for digital versions of the Switch games to the Switch 2.

The Switch 2 versions of both games will add HDR support, as well as boasting faster load times, and better frame rates and resolutions. So we may just see that rumored 4K 60 FPS The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild demo turn out to be true.

Nintendo has explained that they have made a new mobile companion app, called Zelda Notes, that works with the Switch 2 versions of these games. We understand that this might not be enough to convince players to jump back in to either game. But if you’re curious, this just might clinch it.

First things first, Zelda Notes has a voice navigation function. It’s essentially Waze for Link, giving you voice directions to whatever location you’re trying to reach on the map. As you can imagine, you can use this to find things like shrines or even Korok Seeds, and the app will help track them for you as you obtain them.

Zelda Notes will create leaderboards so you can see your progress and compare them to other players. The game will track down stats including playtime, enemies defeated, items collected, etc. If you reach certain goals, you can even earn medals.

Certain locations will unlock new memories made just for the app, featuring new voice acting for Princess Zelda, Master Kohga, and King Rauru. They’re not essential, but they are new worldbuilding for this Hylian timeline.

You can share Autobuild schematics by creating a QR code, that can then be shared and redeemed in Zelda Notes. But even more impressively, you can share items with other Zelda Notes users using QR codes as well.

There are daily bonuses, that will definitely entice you to come back to bot the app and the games. Use the app every day and you can get a little something, from full health recovery, bow repairs, to extra meals. If you scan amiibo every day, you get an extra use every 5th day.

Finally, Zelda notes has photo editing and photo sharing functions, just the thing for making new Zelda memes. Perhaps most importantly, you won’t need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use Zelda Notes; just a Nintendo account, and of course, the Switch 2 versions of both games.

You can watch the trailer for Zelda Notes below.