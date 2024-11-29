Nintendo Is The Third Most Popular Company to Try And Get A Job At

According to research done at Japanese universities, Nintendo is considered one of the top three companies to get a job at. This is reportedly due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: competitive salaries, good workplace etiquette, being an industry leader in gaming, strong support of families and more.

As shared by Automaton, a survey conducted by Gakujo, an employment agency in Japan, revealed job-seeker’s preferences. Nintendo is ranked third most popular among Job seeking graduates. Coming in first is Itochu – a Japanese trading company. In second place is Ajinomoto, a food and biotechnology company.

Nintendo owes its place on the list to a multitude of factors:

A high base salary that progressively increases.

A comprehensive benefits package.

Great paid vacation.

Support for parents.

A point system for employees that they can use to redeem games, books, travel and more.

The company’s popularity both in Japan and abroad.

Nintendo’s history and its key role in Japan and Japanese culture.

As a company Nintendo has a massive footprint, it extends across the globe. The company has had an impact on almost every person’s childhood in some way shape or form. So it’s no wonder that a company like that would be a top pick for job hunters in Japan.

Another factor that is surely instrumental in Nintendo’s popularity among job seekers. Is the incredibly low employee turnover rate. In many companies that figure could be as high as 30%, at Nintendo it’s close to zero.

While Nintendo goes Pirate hunting, there are rumors that the Switch successor is just around the corner.