Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Nintendo Is The Third Most Popular Company to Try And Get A Job At

by

Who wouldn’t want to work at Nintendo?

According to research done at Japanese universities, Nintendo is considered one of the top three companies to get a job at. This is reportedly due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: competitive salaries, good workplace etiquette, being an industry leader in gaming, strong support of families and more. 

As shared by Automaton, a survey conducted by Gakujo, an employment agency in Japan, revealed job-seeker’s preferences. Nintendo is ranked third most popular among Job seeking graduates. Coming in first is Itochu – a Japanese trading company. In second place is Ajinomoto, a food and biotechnology company.  

Nintendo owes its place on the list to a multitude of factors:

  • A high base salary that progressively increases.
  • A comprehensive benefits package.
  • Great paid vacation.
  • Support for parents.
  • A point system for employees that they can use to redeem games, books, travel and more. 
  • The company’s popularity both in Japan and abroad. 
  • Nintendo’s history and its key role in Japan and Japanese culture.

As a company Nintendo has a massive footprint, it extends across the globe. The company has had an impact on almost every person’s childhood in some way shape or form. So it’s no wonder that a company like that would be a top pick for job hunters in Japan. 

Another factor that is surely instrumental in Nintendo’s popularity among job seekers. Is the incredibly low employee turnover rate. In many companies that figure could be as high as 30%, at Nintendo it’s close to zero.

While Nintendo goes Pirate hunting, there are rumors that the Switch successor is just around the corner

Recent Videos

Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)

Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)
NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy

NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy
10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games

10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games
10 Video Game Trends That SUDDENLY Disappeared

10 Video Game Trends That SUDDENLY Disappeared
10 Games That Are Still GOOD 20 Years LATER

10 Games That Are Still GOOD 20 Years LATER
10 Things Developers Didn't Think ANYONE WOULD TRY

10 Things Developers Didn't Think ANYONE WOULD TRY
Top 10 NEW Games of December 2024

Top 10 NEW Games of December 2024
BATTLEFIELD 6 WON'T MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES? STAR WARS OUTLAWS BIG CHANGES & MORE

BATTLEFIELD 6 WON'T MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES? STAR WARS OUTLAWS BIG CHANGES & MORE
10 Gamers Who Sued Game Companies That CHANGED THINGS

10 Gamers Who Sued Game Companies That CHANGED THINGS
Category: