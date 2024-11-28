Nintendo is Hunting Down Reddit Pirates

Nintendo’s war on emulation continues as Nintendo now goes after members of a popular Reddit channel r/SwitchPiracy. This is not the first time either as Nintendo recently went after James Williams a moderator of the popular channel.

As reported on by VGC, Nintendo is looking to subpoena business records of multiple domains. This is in an attempt to curb the growing efforts of the emulation community. This is the latest in a number of measures taken against the emulation community by Nintendo. Previously Nintendo made the claim that linking to emulation content or media is an act of piracy. Nintendo has also managed to put an end to two popular switch emulators in the last 9 months.

Naturally those on Reddit often make use of pseudonyms. As such Nintendo is using this opportunity to subpoena Reddit into providing information on prominent members of the emulation community. This may be in an attempt to dissuade others from emulating Switch games, or it may be the start of a larger move to go after individuals.

As always, emulation falls into a legally gray area. Emulating games that you have purchased legally is considered to fall on the legal side of that gray area. However, emulating games that you have downloaded content to is considered an act of piracy and may incur the wrath of Nintendo and it’s fabled Ninjas.

