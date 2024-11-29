Terraria Team States That “Final Update” Won’t Drop Until Next Year

Sometimes, you might be surprised at how successful a video game actually is. We’re not just talking about the sales of the title but the longevity in which it is played. Terraria is an excellent example of that. When you think about it in the overall concept sense, it’s “just an adventurous crafting game,” which is a fair, if not a little basic, description of it. However, the game has been going strong since 2011, and the team at Re-Logic has been updating it constantly and consistently for over a decade, and players of all kinds have come to play it. In fact, it’s apparently sold almost 60 million units across 14 years and multiple platforms!

So, yeah, it’s done pretty well for a game that’s only had one base game and a slew of free updates. It also helps that the game has a massive world that’s procedurally generated and encourages players to do whatever they want in it. Just saying. Anyway, the team at Re-Logic has been slowly, very slowly, winding down the free content for the title, with the “Journey’s End” line of content being the true nightcap on the title. In a blog post, the team revealed that while gamers are eager for it, the team won’t release it until 2025 to ensure that the quality is there:

“The work on the final lists from each dev team member is nearing its conclusion, which is a great measure of progress. That said, we are pretty certain that there is no way that we will see Terraria 1.4.5 release this year. To make a long story short, end-of-year releases (especially if you are trying to sync launch across PC-Mobile-Console AND do so globally at the same time) are fraught with peril due to review cycles, people leaving early for the holidays, etc.”

They went on to note:

“We are sure that will not be welcome news for many – but we remain committed to being a quality-first studio, so we will take the time necessary for each update to feel ‘just right’… and we think that once the update is out, everyone will appreciate that time and care. Apologies for this one taking so long for sure, but it will be well worth it.”

Given all Terraria has done for games over the past 14 years, it feels fair to trust Re-Logic in its words. Unlike many other developers, it has gone to bat for gamers and hasn’t failed them. So, when the content drops, it’ll likely be very worth it.