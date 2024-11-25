Ubisoft Barcelona Unions Have Filed Lawsuit For Return To Office Mandate

It doesn’t feel like long ago when we faced the pandemic head-on. Most were forced into working remotely everywhere around the world. However, we’ve passed the pandemic, and things have returned to normal. But it’s becoming more problematic for those who still enjoy the remote work lifestyle. New return-to-office mandates are being filed, and now it looks like Ubisoft is facing legal action over their attempt to bring workers back under the same roof.

Thanks to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, we’re learning today that Ubisoft Barcelona unions have filed a lawsuit against Ubisoft. This is due to Ubisoft’s recent mandate that is pushing its workers back into the offices. The new mandate would see workers return to the office for three days out of the week, compared to previously allowing 60% of the monthly work days to be determined if worked at home or within the offices.

But then there are also full-time employees who work from home. So, now it seems that everyone will be forced to head into the offices, regardless of whether they are working remotely full-time or not. This new lawsuit noted that this move was done suddenly and without transparency. It also claims that there would be new logistical problems as there are not enough offices to accommodate all remote workers at once.

It was noted that this move from Ubisoft was made to ensure more team creativity and better communication. However, we’ll have to wait and see what the outcome of the legal lawsuit is. In other news regarding Ubisoft, they recently found that a select number of games have been broken on PC after a recent Windows 11 update. You can read more about the games that are affected right here.