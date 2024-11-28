PlayStation 5 Disc Drives Are Back In Stock In The UK

The PlayStation 5 Disc Drive has been a difficult device to find in most parts of the world. It’s been sold out at most retailers across the globe, with small quantities popping up from time to time. This has created a scalper’s paradise. It would seem that the some of big stores in the U.K. may be tempted to follow suit too

As reported by VGC, new stock of the PlayStation 5 disc drive has started to arrive in the UK. Typically the drive would sell for $79.99/£99.99. However, Currys is selling the drive for an extra £10 bringing the total price to £109.

This increase appears to be solely at Curry’s as PlayStation Direct still lists the disc drives at £99.99. Currently, eBay sellers in the UK are posting disc drive ads at £150-£250 under “Buy It Now” listings.

The disc drive originally seemed to be readily available when the PlayStation 5 Slim was released. But now that the PlayStation 5 Pro has been released, without a disc drive. The demand and sculping have increased exponentially.

The only way to deal with scalpers and their aggressive pricing is to hold out as long as possible and to purchase through the official channels when stock is available. This occurred with the PlayStation 5 Pro, as a result, many scalpers are now having to sell those consoles at a loss due to an abundant supply in stores.

If you’d like to read more about the disc drive scalping, click here. If you’d like to read up on how many scalpers are having to sell the PS5 Pro at a loss, click here.