Rumor: The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remake Is Releasing In Two Weeks

Last week, there was a lot of hubbub over the Steam listing of The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion. While nothing has come out of that, we have a new claim of when the game will be released.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user hashtagtylerh, Detective Seeds made this claim on Twitter:

“Look for Oblivion remake game week of April 21st after the ESO anniversary event ends. Initial info timeline was off, I own it, it happens doing this. HIGHLY confident on dropping after event concludes as it is from more than 1 person. The project is 100% real for those doubting it.”

Detective Seeds also owes up to helping spread rumors that the data being changed on The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion’s Steam page, in the mistaken assumption that that would immediately lead to an announcement. Our report cited Nate The Hate as a source.

Rumors about this remake have been around since it leaked in 2023, but we have yet to hear Bethesda or Microsoft so much as confirm that they were interested in making something like it.

What that means is, while we know that this game is real, we would not know if at any point, this project had been cancelled. Multiple sources, not just Nate the Hate or Detective Seeds, have been sharing rumors about the The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion remake, and reassuring those who would listen to them that it’s still in development.

There’s something curious about this rumor, because if it turns out to be true, it’ll be the first time that the game has been rereleased since its initial release window of 2006 to 2007. So even if Microsoft and Bethesda had plans to make this game, one would question why they would bother to do so.

There’s been no indication that Microsoft is interested in remastering or remaking the older The Elder Scrolls games either. While this could be the first game in an ongoing project, since it isn’t the first game, it’s an odd choice to go first. We also know that Bethesda is preoccupied with The Elder Scrolls 6 and support for Starfield, including possible ports to more consoles.

None of this debunks the rumor that the game is being made or is ready to release. But since there is no easily identifiable thread of thought behind this release, it isn’t as easy to believe it.

So we’ll simply have to wait until after the fourth week of April until we find out for sure if we’ll get an unexpected remake of a Bethesda classic after all.