Insomniac Games 30th Anniversary Collection Is Now Live For PlayStation Plus Subscribers

Insomniac Games has announced that they have a special game collection now live for PlayStation Plus users.

They shared this message on Twitter:

“The Insomniac Games 30th Anniversary Collection is live!

Jump into some classics developed and inspired by our studio’s games, now on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in supported territories!

Adding to our 30th anniversary celebrations, Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2 are now playable on PS Plus Premium via cloud streaming in supported regions.

That means the original trilogy is now on the service!

There’s also a special limited-time #Insomniac30 Digital Collectible on PlayStation Stars right now

It leaves PS Stars in THREE DAYS – so get it quickly!

The celebrations will continue, but for now we want to extend a BIG thank you to the #InsomGamesCommunity for the years of support.

We appreciate you so much!”

Insomniac doesn’t seem to have a specific list for what games are in the collection. We think that may be because the games listed are different per region.

Still, it’s certainly noteworthy that Insomniac’s signature PlayStation 3 franchise is now on PlayStation 5, and on PlayStation Plus, even if it seems they are only on cloud streaming. It seems likely that the Resistance games are really streaming on Sony’s PlayStation 3 servers, and they haven’t been ported natively.

It also doesn’t seem like this is a particularly definitive collection, as Sony and Insomniac have yet to bring over Disruptor as a PlayStation Classics title. So, fans should not be expecting too much from this collection, but they still did put in some effort to prepare a formal celebration. It will definitely be interesting to find out what titles ‘inspired by our studio’s games’ also got curated into this collection.

As we know, Insomniac is now on the hook for several Marvel licensed video games to be announced and released in the coming years. The next big title we are expecting from them would be Marvel’s Wolverine. Now, that game has been the subject of a lot of rumors and speculation.

In our last reports for that title, we confirmed that the project’s creative director, Brian Horton, left the project and the studio. Today, the game is being directed by Ratchet and Clank’s Marcus Smith and Mike Daly. Jeff Grubb also received inside word that in spite of these changes, Marvel’s Wolverine’s development is doing just fine.

We wish Insomniac the best for this and their future projects, and congratulate them on their 30 years in the industry.