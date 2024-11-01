Insider Claims Marvel’s Wolverine Is “Just Fine” Despite Key Insomniac Departures

One of the things that can be very infuriating to video gamers is when a new title is announced, everyone gets hyped about it, and then we don’t hear about it for years. Some will argue that this is a “natural part” of the industry at times, as some developers or publishers just want to “hype up” things that are coming and leave gamers in a state of anticipation. However, after a while, anticipation goes to “Is this game ever coming out?” For Insomniac Games, its title, Marvel’s Wolverine, has fallen into such thought patterns, and recent events haven’t helped matters, even if an “insider” is saying that it’s not as bad as people think.

If you recall, the game got its initial teaser back in 2021. It didn’t highlight much outside that it was indeed a Wolverine game, and ever since then, we’ve heard nothing. We’ve had plenty of “thoughts” on what the game would be, and a certain leak that we’ll touch on in a bit, tried to shed some details, but overall, it’s been very quiet. Then, as we reported yesterday, the game lost both its creative director and director to Microsoft, and there’s still some confusion over why it happened in the first place.

However, according to insider Jeff Grubb, everything should still be fine with Marvel’s Wolverine, and he even went on to note that he thinks Sony will reveal stuff about the game soon.

While it’s nice to have that kind of confidence, it’s also important to note that this isn’t confirmed in the slightest. Going back to that leak that rocked Insomniac Games, it had basically a full trailer for Wolverine’s game, including how the character would move, attack, and even use his senses in the game to get the jump on enemies. Why haven’t they shown anything if they were this far along with it?

Another thing that Grubb stated was that Insomniac “knew how to make superhero games,” and while that’s true, that also comes with some caveats. For example, the third title they made featuring Spider-Man, both of them, might have sold incredibly well on PS5, with it about to drop on PC in January, but most agree that the second game isn’t as good, especially in how it handled Venom. The leak even revealed there was supposed to be DLC and a Venom spinoff game, but the DLC has now been officially canceled, and no words on spinoffs have been made.

In other words, we don’t know anything until Insomniac reveals it.