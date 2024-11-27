Steam Has Announced Its Autumn Sale

Steam has announced its Steam Autumn Sale live from November 27th to December 4th. The sale announcement video showcases a broad variety of games, so there is something for everyone to look forward to.

As reported by the folks over at VGC, the Steam Autumn sale goes live today. Just in time to pick up a few goodies for the holidays. There are numerous games across multiple genres, so there isn’t really any excuse to skip on these savings.

Among the highlights are games like:

Animal Well – $24.99

Baldurs Gate 3 – $59.99

Balatro + Slay the Spire – $19.11

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – $46.90

Dead Cells – $12.49

Dark Souls III: The Deluxe Edition – $42.49

F1 24 – $28.00

Gravity Circuit – $8.49

Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition – $47.99

Hogwarts Legacy – $17.99

LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga – $4.99

Street Fighter 6 – $29.99

Shantae and the Seven Sirens – 14.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $12.49

Valve seems to be getting into the festive spirit. Only recently we got Half-Life 2 free for the 20th Anniversary of the game. Now several games from almost every genre are on sale.

As always, it’s best to look at picking up games that you’ve been wanting to play for quite some time. If you’re in two minds about whether or not to get a game, it’s always a good idea to check it out on YouTube. Our Before You Buy series should have you covered. If you’re looking for a new Steam Controller the Horipad for Steam is worth checking out.