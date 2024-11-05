Gameranx

A New Steam Controller Has Just Been Listed – The Horipad For Steam

Hori a control manufacturer has just listed its new officially licensed Steam controller. This isn’t Hori’s first officially licensed controller either. Hori has been responsible for producing some awesome officially licensed Nintendo Switch controllers, so you might already be familiar with this controller manufacturer.

The “Wireless Horipad for Steam” will be available to gamers in the US for $60. It’s currently available for preorder on Amazon. You might be wondering what the big deal is, after all, there are several Steam-compatible controllers available as well as first-party controllers that work flawlessly with Steam. But the Horipad has a few features up it’s sleeves you’ll want to make note of if you’re after a new controller.

The Horipad has three dedicated Steam menu buttons as well as joysticks with capacitive touch sensors built in. Similar to what we’ve seen from the Steam Deck. Speaking of the Steam Deck Hori has made it clear that they are focusing on making a controller that is compatible with both Windows and the Steam Deck. If your PC doesn’t have Bluetooth Hori also has a USB Bluetooth receiver. Likewise, if you’re super sensitive to input latency you’ll be happy to hear that you can also connect directly to your device by plugging in. The Horipad also features analogue triggers, programmable back buttons and a 12-hour battery life.

If you’d like to find out more about the Horipad for Steam, then check out Hori’s store page here. If you’re curious about the new Xbox controller leaks then check this out.

