Valve Is Developing a VR Headset and New Controller

Image shared by Brad Lynch on Twitter

Valve is reportedly developing a standalone VR headset to rival the likes of the PlayStation VR and Meta Quest. Numerous recent patents, software discoveries and leaked renders all point towards an attempt at seamless Steam VR integration. There are also leaked images of a new Steam controller.

The leak, shared to Reddit by Stannis_Loyalist shares details about “Deckard” Valve’s upcoming VR headset as well as the associated controllers. Also included, are details regarding a new Steam controller.

In addition to the leaks regarding Deckard, there have also been leaked renders of Valve’s tracking controller (Codename “Roy”). Brad Lync leaked last week that the “Roy” controller as well as the Steam Controller 2 are being tooled in their factories. However, these devices likely won’t be released for quite some time.

Deckard's Roy controller rendermodels leaked in SteamVR drivers pic.twitter.com/dZO7pUrlG8 — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) November 26, 2024

The Steam Controller 2 (Codename “Ibex”) was leaked as a thumbnail stored in the SteamVR drivers. This controller is reminiscent of the controller layout of the Steam Deck without the screen. This makes sense as Valve invested significant time and resources developing the controller layout for the Steam Deck, paying careful attention to what worked best ergonomically. It appears that Ibex will also feature the dual trackpads we know and love from the Steam Deck.

Ibex rendermodel thumbnail leaked in SteamVR drivers pic.twitter.com/amw3SFExF5 — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) November 26, 2024

A firm confirmation regarding Valve’s new controller and VR headset has yet to be had. So take this all with a pinch of salt. If you are on the hunt for a new controller to play Steam games with, then check out the Horipad for Steam.