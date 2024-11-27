Black Ops 6 Is Making “Hourly Sweeps” To Get Rid Of Cheaters In Ranked Play

There are certain things in the gaming space that you can’t help but “accept.” Some of it is on the part of the developers, while others are on the part of gamers. For example, when it comes to good multiplayer titles, you can expect people to get REALLY invested into it because they want to prove that they’re the best at that game. Heck, there are whole eSports leagues dedicated to that notion. When it comes to things like Ranked Play in games such as Call of Duty Black Ops 6, you have to “accept” that people will cheat. Why? Because they can.

Seriously, people are infamous in this particular community for using various tricks and illegal mods to get a small edge on players so that they can get the one. For example, they’ll use mods that can screw with opponents aiming or cause serious lag to happen on their end, and so on and so forth. Due to this, the dev team has to do constant work to ensure that things don’t get out of hand and the game becomes a different kind of “warzone.”

Thankfully, in a new post from the team, they’ve confirmed that they’ve already banned 19,000 players for cheating in Ranked Play, which only just opened up on the 20th. That means that people literally haven’t wasted time in trying to get an illegal edge on others. Another thing the update noted was that the game is getting “hourly sweeps” to try and cut the head off the snake so that the cheating can stop.

📢 #BlackOps6 #RankedPlay #TeamRICOCHET with an update on the ongoing work to combat cheating in Ranked Play:



• AI systems continue to ramp up with code optimizations to accelerate enforcements

• Over 19,000 Ranked Play bans since the mode launched

• Hourly sweeps to remove… — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 26, 2024

Now, to be honest, and blunt, and as some noted in the comments of the tweet, just because an account got banned doesn’t mean they’ll be stopped from playing Black Ops 6. Instead, it just means they’ll have to create a new account to get in, which can be really easy to do. However, that still means that they have to earn the right to get back into Ranked Play before they cheat again, so it’s hardly a “seamless transition” from one account to the other.

Regardless, cheating in video games like this is wrong, and people should be ashamed that it gets this bad at times. Sure, 19,000 across millions of players might not seem bad, but that’s just the ones we know about, and that number will grow as time goes on.

Plus, do you want to deal with one of these cheaters while trying to up your rank? We didn’t think so.