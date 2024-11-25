Select Nintendo Switch Titles Getting Big Sales At Stores

Ah, it’s that time of year again! That time of year when the holidays beckon…and then the sales from various stores and sites arrive to suck all of the money out of our wallets! Well, some of our wallets, at least. Some of us have good self-control… Anyway, Black Friday is just a few days away, and you can expect many if not all major publishers within the video game space to roll out special discounts and sales for their systems and franchises. The Nintendo Switch is no different, and The Big N has some special sales for those who like to buy at certain stores.

As noted in the tweet below, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop will all have officially approved sales of some of the best Switch titles around, some of which are listed below. Just as important, this isn’t simply a $5 drop or something like that. These titles are dropping by $20 or more! That’s a 33%+ discount, depending on the game. So, if you’ve been missing out on some of the greatest hits, you’ll want to check it out!

Save $20 or more* on select Nintendo Switch games through 11/30, including The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsoftheKingdom and #SuperMarioOdyssey.



Learn More: https://t.co/g95AI2GfuQ pic.twitter.com/RaBAQGzV8a — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 25, 2024

That’s not all, though. As noted on the “Retail Sales” part of its site, Nintendo is dropping sales on accessories, too! So, if you wanted to get a new controller for yourself or get some new Joy-Cons to replace the ones you’ve worn down to death, you have that option. Or, if you’re really late to the party and haven’t gotten a Nintendo Switch yet, you’ll find there are bundles available with good games and price ranges. Just as important, for those who like to buy your games digitally, the site does have “cyber sales” for you so that you can cash in on things or spend the gold coins you’ve saved up on your My Nintendo account.

Nintendo is smart for doing this kind of big sale both in its own store and in retail stores. After all, the Switch 2 isn’t slated to arrive until next year. That means that it needs to keep gamers focused on the current console while it continues to build up hype for the new one. It’s already doing a good job on the games front, as multiple big-name Switch games are coming in early 2025, including key ports of beloved titles and all-new games.

Furthermore, the Switch is getting ever closer to becoming the best-selling system ever. So, having a big holiday season will help it overcome that milestone.