PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Now Live

Who doesn’t love a good deal? We get it, video games are expensive. Given the cost of new games being raised with this latest generation of console platforms, it’s not a cheap hobby. So often, it’s best to hold out on some games and just grab the new releases that you know you want to dive into. That said, there are some deals and promos that go out regularly. After all, Black Friday is nearing, and already, storefronts are holding incredible deals, such as the PlayStation Store.

We knew earlier this week that today would be the official kick-off date for PlayStation’s Black Friday sale events. So, if you were looking to pick up some games on either the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 platforms, this is one sale promo you don’t want to skip out on. Fortunately, the PlayStation Black Friday sale event will be available until December 2, 2024. In this case, you have until after the official Black Friday date to add to your PlayStation digital library collection.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $39.89

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 $34.99

Star Wars Outlaws $52.49

Hogwarts Legacy $17.99

Silent Hill 2 $55.99

Astro Bot $49.79

Baldur’s Gate 3 $55.99

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition $49.59

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $41.99

MLB The Show 24 $9.99/19.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $24.99

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 $55.99

Helldivers 2 $31.99

Rise of the Ronin $39.89

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.79

Sea of Thieves $23.99

God of War Ragnarok $19.79/$29.39

The Last of Us Part II Remastered $39.99

Resident Evil 4 $19.99

Palworld $22.49

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $24.99

Assassin’s Creed Mirage $22.49

That’s just a small sample of the plethora of video games being marked down for the Black Friday sale. Of course, if you’re after more than just the PlayStation 5 platform for video game deals, then check out our Black Friday sales page right here. We offer highlights for various video game deals across popular retailers.