Splatoon 3 Announces New Big Run Event For December!

While we’ve been living in a post-Grand Festival world with Splatoon 3 for a while now, Nintendo and those at the Squid Research Labs have made it clear that the game will still be getting some content while we wait for the inevitable 4th title. Last month, we got a Halloween-themed special Splatfest, and it helped some Ninja fans reclaim their honor and glory. Many wondered if December would bring another holiday Splatfest to the mix. Instead, it was announced that a Big Run event would happen in the middle of the month. So, don your work clothes, Mr. Grizz needs you once again!

As you’ll see via the tweet below, not only is this a Big Run event, but it’s one taking place on the map known as Wahoo World. If you don’t remember, these events are where the Salmonids invade the mainland of the Splatlands, completely converting key maps into their ‘playgrounds.” Your job is to take out both the smaller Salmonids and the Boss Salmonids and get as many eggs as possible without dying. If you do, Mr. Grizz will be happy with you. Maybe. He’s a tough boss; we’re not going to lie. What will be interesting for this one is not only the rewards dished out but how many of the Boss Salmonids you have to deal with. Sometimes it’s just one, and other times, it’s all three of the big bads at once! Good luck!

https://twitter.com/SplatoonNA/status/1859960028758720604?t=XjL6s0PhoiFCaVOls7O7lQ&s=19

With that event taking up December, we might have to wait until 2025 for a new “special Splatfest” to come out, which is fine, as many are hoping to hear more about the potential 4th title in the meantime. The irony with that is some new patents are stating that the series could get VR support, which isn’t something that Nintendo has been eager to test out in the past, so it begs the question of why now.

Then again, regarding Splatoon 3, the VR support would’ve been cool for things like the Grand Festival, as it would’ve allowed people to feel like they were truly in the concert instead of just moving an avatar around it and truly enjoying the various idol groups singing since we were “actually seeing them.”

It’ll also be interesting to see how that VR support could improve gameplay, though you have to wonder with how fast and furious it all is, whether people would get sick using it.

Either way, it’ll be an interesting future for the inklings!