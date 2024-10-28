Splatoon 3 Halloween Splatfest Gets Big Winner

Splatfest weekends are always fun ones to talk about for basic reasons. Simply put, they are an opportunity for the Splatoon 3 community to come together and push as far as they can for their favorite option within a set of three. The most recent Splatfest that took place over the weekend was one that was a mix of old Splatfest choices while still being tied to Halloween. The question was about what “class” you would choose to be if you were in a fantasy world. Would you be a wizard, a knight, or a ninja? The answer you picked was a deep reflection of your personality. Naturally.

As of last night, the results came in, and Team Ninja got the victory! That was definitely a redemption moment for them, as in a previous Splatfest within a past title, they lost to Team Pirate in a certain debate. That actually led to many wondering if Team Wizard would pull off the victory, as many associate wizards with certain characters like Harry Potter, who is still massively popular today despite the books and movies being long finished.

Regardless, as you’ll see in the stats below, Team Ninja won, and they won handily! It wasn’t as big of a blowout as the Grand Festival, but it was close to that level of blowout!

We've reached the creepy conclusion of Splatoween! With a 500p score, Team Ninja are your Splat-o-winners!



And don't forget to pick up your Super Sea Shells treat if you participated! pic.twitter.com/A5UkMMHrUe — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) October 28, 2024

If you’re uncertain as to why there is a Splatfest at all when Splatoon 3 had its big Grand Festival a while back, it’s rather simple. Nintendo is continuing the game with special events, likely tied to the holidays so that the community will keep playing the game while they work on the 4th entry.

It’s all but guaranteed that the fourth game is coming due to the sales of the two entries that came out on the Nintendo Switch. Both sold over ten million units, and the current one is actually one of the fastest and best-selling games in Japan’s history! Considering that they are more about mobile gaming than anything else nowadays, that’s a pretty important record to have.

Furthermore, we know that the last main Splatfest, aka the Grand Festival one, will heavily affect the next entry. In the Grand Festival, Team Past, headed up by OG Idols Callie and Marie, won in a landslide, and many are attempting to predict how the next game will build off of that. Will they bring the Squid Sisters back to anchor the game? Or will they simply have another big role to play in the campaign? We’ll have to wait and see!