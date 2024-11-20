Warzone Players Get More XP

Call of Duty: Warzone players that own Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 got a new update today. Activision announced that those who own Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be able to level up in Warzone 30% faster than regular players.

This was originally reported by VGC who shared Charlie Intel’s post on Twitter. Activision shared a trailer that confirmed that Players with Black Ops 6 would be able to level up faster. This is a somewhat contentious issue as Activision has engaged in these sorts of models before. The tweet is below as is the video.

The After Action Report in Warzone may show the "Purchase Black Ops 6" to activate the XP boost pic.twitter.com/80nWRuFQfJ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 19, 2024

At its roots, this announcement comes across as a pay to win campaign. Offering better gameplay experiences for those that support the game in multiple formats. While the marketing may seem sound, these practices can have negative impacts on the experience of players who might not be able to afford Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. If that happens, it’s likely those players will move to other mobile fps games like PUBG or Fortnite.

All of this bears a startling resemblance to the whole legacy XP token debacle of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This all seems a bit strange considering that Activision decided to limited Player XP in the training areas but then boost it for owning another game. This is not an ideal situation and it’s likely to create an imbalance.

