Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta Kicks Off For Streaming Games You Already Own

Recently, Xbox has been running a campaign focusing on players using various devices as an Xbox. The Xbox name is no longer associated as just a console. Players can use a wide range of devices to gain access to their favorite Xbox titles. This move focuses on cloud gaming, and it was available only for select games through Xbox Game Pass. However, a new beta is rolling out to allow players to stream some of their owned games that are not available on the game pass subscription service.
We’ve already seen reports on this move, but now, on the official Xbox Wire, it seems that Microsoft is keen on rolling out this feature as a beta for a wider net of players. The beta will allow players who own any of the fifty games supported to stream it without the game being attached to the Xbox Game Pass. However, you will still need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to try this feature out. Furthermore, its support is limited to browsers right now.
That means you will not see this feature supported on Xbox consoles or the Xbox app on Windows until next year. Instead, those of you interested in trying this out will need to use other devices, such as smartphones, PCs, and tablets, that can connect to a supported browser.
Again, it’s noted that there are just fifty games right now, which we will mark down below. Additionally, players can find access to any edition of the game, so for example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—Complete Edition. This is just the start of a new move to ensure players can access games wherever they choose to play them.
Supported Beta Games
- Animal Well
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dredge
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Farming Simulator 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Hades
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- High On Life
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- House Flipper 2
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 1
- NBA 2K25
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Phasmaphobia
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rust Console Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stray
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Outlast Trials
- The Plucky Squire
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undertale
- Visions of Mana
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- WWE 2K24