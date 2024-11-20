Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta Kicks Off For Streaming Games You Already Own

Recently, Xbox has been running a campaign focusing on players using various devices as an Xbox. The Xbox name is no longer associated as just a console. Players can use a wide range of devices to gain access to their favorite Xbox titles. This move focuses on cloud gaming, and it was available only for select games through Xbox Game Pass. However, a new beta is rolling out to allow players to stream some of their owned games that are not available on the game pass subscription service.

We’ve already seen reports on this move, but now, on the official Xbox Wire, it seems that Microsoft is keen on rolling out this feature as a beta for a wider net of players. The beta will allow players who own any of the fifty games supported to stream it without the game being attached to the Xbox Game Pass. However, you will still need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to try this feature out. Furthermore, its support is limited to browsers right now.

That means you will not see this feature supported on Xbox consoles or the Xbox app on Windows until next year. Instead, those of you interested in trying this out will need to use other devices, such as smartphones, PCs, and tablets, that can connect to a supported browser.

Again, it’s noted that there are just fifty games right now, which we will mark down below. Additionally, players can find access to any edition of the game, so for example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—Complete Edition. This is just the start of a new move to ensure players can access games wherever they choose to play them.

Supported Beta Games