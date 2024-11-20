Gameranx

Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta Kicks Off For Streaming Games You Already Own

Fifty titles have been selected for the beta.

Recently, Xbox has been running a campaign focusing on players using various devices as an Xbox. The Xbox name is no longer associated as just a console. Players can use a wide range of devices to gain access to their favorite Xbox titles. This move focuses on cloud gaming, and it was available only for select games through Xbox Game Pass. However, a new beta is rolling out to allow players to stream some of their owned games that are not available on the game pass subscription service.

We’ve already seen reports on this move, but now, on the official Xbox Wire, it seems that Microsoft is keen on rolling out this feature as a beta for a wider net of players. The beta will allow players who own any of the fifty games supported to stream it without the game being attached to the Xbox Game Pass. However, you will still need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to try this feature out. Furthermore, its support is limited to browsers right now.

That means you will not see this feature supported on Xbox consoles or the Xbox app on Windows until next year. Instead, those of you interested in trying this out will need to use other devices, such as smartphones, PCs, and tablets, that can connect to a supported browser.

Again, it’s noted that there are just fifty games right now, which we will mark down below. Additionally, players can find access to any edition of the game, so for example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—Complete Edition. This is just the start of a new move to ensure players can access games wherever they choose to play them.

Supported Beta Games

  1. Animal Well 
  2. Assassin’s Creed Mirage 
  3. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 
  4. Balatro 
  5. Baldur’s Gate 3 
  6. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden 
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) 
  8. The Casting of Frank Stone 
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 
  10. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake 
  11. Dredge
  12. Dying Light 2 Stay Human 
  13. Farming Simulator 25 
  14. Fear the Spotlight 
  15. Final Fantasy XIV Online 
  16. Final Fantasy
  17. Final Fantasy II 
  18. Final Fantasy III 
  19. Final Fantasy IV 
  20. Final Fantasy V 
  21. Final Fantasy VI 
  22. Hades 
  23. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions  
  24. High On Life 
  25. Hitman World of Assassination 
  26. Hogwarts Legacy 
  27. House Flipper 2 
  28. Kena: Bridge of Spirits 
  29. Lego Harry Potter Collection 
  30. Life is Strange: Double Exposure 
  31. Metro Exodus 
  32. Mortal Kombat 1 
  33. NBA 2K25 
  34. PGA Tour 2K23 
  35. Phasmaphobia 
  36. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 
  37. Rust Console Edition 
  38. 7 Days to Die 
  39. Star Wars Outlaws
  40. Stray 
  41. The Crew Motorfest 
  42. The Outlast Trials 
  43. The Plucky Squire 
  44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 
  45. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 
  46. TopSpin 2K25 
  47. Undertale
  48. Visions of Mana 
  49. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 
  50. WWE 2K24  

