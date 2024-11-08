Xbox Cloud Gaming Reportedly Rolling A Long Promised Feature This Month

There is never a shortage of rumors, speculation, and supposed leaks in the video game industry. Each day, we see a flood of them online, and it can be difficult to navigate through real and false reports. So it’s always best to take this information as nothing more than a rumor until official details come out. That said, it seems like Xbox could be rolling out a cloud gaming feature they have been discussing for a few years.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, which credits The Verge, it seems that Xbox might soon allow you to stream your video games. Xbox Game Pass has offered cloud gaming support for a good while now. It’s even something that Xbox boasts about, as players can play current games on a wide range of various devices. After all, there’s even the ability to enjoy Xbox Game Pass through something like the Amazon Fire Stick. However, cloud gaming is only tied to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and even then, it’s only available on certain titles within the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

According to the report, internal testing is believed to be going on right now for select game titles for cloud support. Players would essentially be able to stream the games they own rather than just relying on them being available and supported through Xbox Game Pass. If this proves to be true, then we should see the feature roll out to select Xbox Insiders this month.

For those unaware, this is a free program that allows users to test out features before they are officially available to everyone. So it would make sense to see them receive the ability to first cloud stream select owned games. This wouldn’t be the only new feature they would get access to, as it was recently unveiled that Microsoft was rolling out a support AI chatbot rather than strictly relying on live agents to deal with issues. But for now, all we can do is wait and see if that does come to fruition.