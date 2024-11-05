Xbox Implements AI Support Chatbot Rather Than Strictly Using Live Agents

We’re seeing AI more prominent than ever before. It’s everywhere and continues to impress us with each new milestone update from these various companies. Today, it looks like there is a new AI chatbot being implemented for Xbox support, which might save you some time in resolving your issues. However, if you’re more fond of directly communicating with a live agent, rest assured they are not going anywhere.

Today, thanks to the Xbox Wire, we learned that Microsoft is rolling out a new AI service. This is a chatbot support system for the Xbox platform. However, this service will not be immediately available on the Xbox platform; instead, it will be available for Xbox Insiders. More specifically, it’s set up right now to be available for US-based Xbox Insiders, with English selected as their preferred language.

For those unaware, Xbox Insiders is a program that allows some users to test features and services before they are eventually rolled out for everyone. This gives Microsoft the ability to make some fine adjustments before everyone can try the services. So, for now, we’ll see just a small pool of Insiders get the ability to try things out right now.

The chatbot is said to be featured on the contact page for the support portal. From there, you will find a new Support Virtual Agent option. This AI will bring up answers quickly in hopes of resolving your problems, but if not, you can still request to speak with a live support agent. That’s, of course, if it’s within the normal support hours of operation.

We’ll have to see just how well this chatbot seems to aid users with their issues. If it does turn out to be a useful tool, it could be massively helpful in dealing with any time queue before a live agent is available.