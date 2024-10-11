Amazon Now Has A Game Pass Bundle For Its Fire Stick

Microsoft has been pushing the idea of getting Xbox Game Pass on as many screens as possible. The goal was to be where players are and while that might have scared some players that Xbox could be getting out of the console business, so far that hasn’t been the case. Still, Xbox Game Pass is far more accessible these days than just being limited to a PC or Xbox console.

Just as long as you have a decent internet connection, playing Xbox Game Pass should be relatively accessible. One of Microsoft’s moves this year was the announcement of bringing Xbox Game Pass to the Amazon Fire Stick. Rather than bringing out their own HDMI plug-and-play device that would cut down costs from purchasing an Xbox console, they instead crafted an app.

Fire Sticks are relatively cheap and easy to find. So, what better way to attract more consumers to Game Pass than by making the service available on this smart TV device? While you can already gain access to the app from the Fire Stick device, a new bundle from Amazon gives you everything you need.

Thanks to Polygon, we’re finding out about this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max bundle deal. As long as you have an internet connection, this bundle will bring everything you need. This includes a Fire TV Stick 4K Max device, an Xbox Series X/S controller, and one month of Game Pass Ultimate. It’s worth noting that a few different controller variants are available in this bundle.

Right now, a bundle sale is going on, so you can get all of this for just $79.99. That’s a decent deal, as it normally would run you $146.97. While the visuals might not be as crisp as if you were running it on native hardware, you can get some decent gameplay out of just cloud streaming Game Pass. It certainly would save you a lot of money compared to purchasing a console.