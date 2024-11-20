Rumor: New Switch 2 Renders Asserts Many Small Changes Were Made Around The Device

We don’t know if they’re real, but they’re no more or less credible than any of the other rumors, so there’s that.

We now have new images that the source claims to be for the Switch 2.

Famiboards user lanamoon posted the pictures from Imgur onto the forum. While we can’t vouch for the veracity of the images, they are no more or less credible than prior rumors or leaked images. You can see the pictures on Imgur here.

Assuming that we take lanamoon’s pictures seriously, it is worth considering what else they said in this Famiboards thread. So we’ll review their other comments on it below.

First things first, lanamoon clarifies that the earlier leaked images were from an engineering prototype. In their words,

“The front panel is the same, but the upper and lower hole positions and brackets are different.”

They are alluding to the widely reported rumors of leaked CAD images of the Switch 2. We even reported on a YouTuber who 3D printed those CAD files, and shared some rumors of her own. So, lanamoon claims the images they have are newer, and the changes found in the images are closer to the final product.

Interestingly enough, lanamoon lends credence to another rumor that the Switch 2 dock will be a triangular wedge, much chunkier than the original dock. In fact, this is what they said:

“I wonder if the heat dissipation will be improved? The dock looks like this, a half-cut loaf of bread?”

In other comments, lanamoon agrees that the pictures are ‘quite rough,’ but they seem to affirm that they still show features and details that are are closer to the final product than what was on earlier images. They stated that even if the images show that the magnet buckles connecting the Switch to the Joycons have disappeared, they are certain that the Switch 2 will still have protruding magnet buckles.

They also claimed that the physical connector at the bottom of the console is the pass through to HDMI. As best as we can tell, what they mean is that this is the same connector in the current Switch, so it can also be used to power the console. What lanamoon was doing was debunking speculation that the bottom connector has some new function, such as attaching to new peripherals.

They also shared these final details:

“The three top ones are not buttons but are air inlets or heat dissipation vents.There are also some pictures that I cannot publish, but they are similar to the previous pictures and have no value. Maybe I can send them to you privately.”

So that’s all the information we could gleam about these new images, based on what lanamoon has shared. There’s certainly some intrigue to the possibility that Nintendo has made many small changes to the Switch 2, and that we can’t easily tell why. Does this mean those other crazy rumors, that the Switch 2 will connect to a camera, or work with VR, could also be true?

And what about that speculation that Nintendo has something new going on, so much so that they won’t show the device to their partners? For now, we can only ‘take sides’ on which rumors to believe. Which can be its own fun, as some Nintendo fans don’t want to admit, but we’re sure everyone is eager for when Nintendo finally makes that official announcement.