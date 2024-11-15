Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Is In Full Development Now

Are you ready for a classic tale to come to an end? If so, you’re likely eager to hear more details about the third and final part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake that Square Enix started back in 2020. The tale of Cloud Strife and his friends/enemies was rebuilt from the ground up on the PS4 and PS5 to give a new generation a look into what came before while also modernizing it and ensuring that it didn’t exactly go the way you expected. There were many twists in the first two games, and the third had previously been confirmed. However, now, we know just how deep into development it is.

As noted by NoisyPixel, developers Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi were at a special Korean summit and were asked by attendees about the struggles that Square Enix faced while remaking the classic PS1 title. Amid that explanation, they noted that the final part of the “Remake Saga” was in full development, with the plot fully fleshed out and the “concepts” behind the game worked out. Thus, they’re developing the world, gameplay elements, and so on. Just to be clear, specifics weren’t given about how deep post-plot into development the team was, but the fact it’s all systems go is a good sign.

Teases were given about what the third part would feature, including finally getting to use the Highwind, which was teased in Part 2 via the arrival of Cid. The duo noted that you could fly around the game’s world with it, which will make traveling much easier and allow players to return to past areas to finish side quests easier.

We also know that we’ll be able to visit Yuffie’s homeland in the third part, while also finishing up the fight with Sephiroth.

The questions grow when you think about “what else” the story will throw at us. Without getting too deep into spoilers of the first two games, Final Fantasy VII Remake featured a kind of “multiversal element” to things, where events didn’t exactly play out like in the first game. Many wonder how that will all come to a head in part three and what other changes Tetsuya Nomura and his team have in store.

The other big question, based on the release of the second part earlier this year, is how well the third game will sell. Square Enix wasn’t thrilled with its highly-anticipated title not matching the sales of the first part, and one has to imagine the third part won’t sell as well if something isn’t done.