Tetris Forever! A New Entry and It’s Already a Hit With Reviewers

There can’t be many people who haven’t heard of, seen or tried Tetris at some point. It came bundled with the DMG Gameboy and has been a hit consistently across multiple generations. But Tetris didn’t only get its start on the Gameboy, it has a complex past. Tetris was released on multiple consoles, sometimes illegally, shady licensing, dodgy business and global politics all complicated the issue. Tetris Forever captures the essence of this story and reviewers love it.

Tetris Forever is releasing on November 13th, heralding its release are overwhelmingly positive reviews. It’s more than just another version of Tetris though. The game is effectively a masterclass on the History of Tetris, pairing movies, clips, text, and games with interesting details from the history of this household name, its creator and the people who helped get it off the ground.

Perhaps then, it’s best to call this a collection. A collection of games, a collection of stories and a collection of details. It’s an ode to Tetris.

You’d be mistaken for thinking that Tetris, is Tetris is Tetris. There are several different versions of the game, improvements, new modes, fan-made ports, and even a 3d offering. This collection offers a glimpse behind the curtain and included in that peek is an offering from almost every variation that Tetris has to offer.

If you’re still not sold, then consider this: Tetris Forever has scored a 92 on Metacritic. It’s still early days but that is a rather impressive score. It’s also received glowing reviews: both from The Verge and multiple others at Metacritic. If you’d like to read more on Tetris Forever click here.