Bethesda Reveals A Special Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Deep Dive Is Coming Our Way Next Week

We’re getting towards the end of the year. It’s winding down; we might also be looking more toward what might be coming next year than what’s immediately in front of us. That said, some heavy hitters games are still anticipated for this calendar year. For instance, one of the games that players might be eager to dive into is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. If this is on your list, you’ll want to take note of a deep dive presentation coming our way.

The folks over at Bethesda have alerted their followers on X of a new deep dive presentation in the works. It looks like we should see a gameplay deep dive presentation on November 11, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. Now, the details of what to expect are scarce. All we know is that this will be a gameplay deep dive, but what aspects will be covered or how long this presentation will be is a mystery. Still, if this is a game you’ve been keeping tabs on, this is one showcase you’ll want to make note of.

Keep your eyes on our channels on November 11 for a gameplay deep dive of #IndianaJones and the Great Circle! https://t.co/TAk7EIaeFU pic.twitter.com/jKchXKZ2io — Bethesda (@bethesda) November 8, 2024

We’re certainly interested in seeing more of this game. I know that more than a few have voiced opinions that this title should have been a full third-person gameplay experience rather than set in a first-person perspective. However, this new gameplay deep dive might ease some worries that the experience will be lacking because of the perspective developers MachineGames opted for.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs at all, then Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set within a time period between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Indiana Jones has found himself figuring out a new mystery centered around different sites that line up to make a perfect circle around the world map.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to launch on December 9, 2024, for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. While this title is being developed and published under Microsoft, it will also see a launch next year for the PlayStation 5 console. In other news, you can learn about how Todd Howard wasn’t interested in Troy Baker taking the role of Indiana.