Todd Howard Admitted He Didn’t Want Troy Baker In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is rather anticipated. It’s a new take on the iconic franchise and a new game for the IP since 2009. However, when it came down to casting, it looked like Troy Baker was far from being considered. Todd Howard revealed he didn’t want the actor taking the helm as the leading protagonist hero. Instead, Indy had quite a large casting net.

In an interview featuring Bethesda’s Todd Howard and actor Troy Baker, Rolling Stone learned that Todd wasn’t keen on Troy being involved. It was unveiled during the initial meeting on Zoom; Howard told Baker that he was not what they wanted. Howard later noted that they cast a large net when seeking out potential actors who could take on the role.

Ultimately, after blind tests, Troy was chosen every time. It’s not too surprising, as Troy is quite the talented actor with several credits behind his name, such as taking on the role of Joel in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. Still, getting the job meant more work for Troy outside of just portraying Indiana Jones.

During the interview, Troy noted that he had worked with a stunt actor to learn how to crack a whip properly. That was his first goal, followed by knowing how to ride a motorcycle and a horse. In Troy’s opinion, he needed to know how to do these things; otherwise, players wouldn’t believe it in-game as he was also being used for motion capturing.

We don’t have too long of a wait before we can finally get our hands on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Earlier, we reported that the game would feature two sets of difficulty options alongside a targeted 60FPS at launch for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Players can embark on this grand new journey on December 9, 2024, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Additionally, you’ll also find the game heading to the PlayStation 5 platform in early 2025.