Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Devs Offers Two Sets Of Difficulty Options

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has quite a few player’s attention. The game will bring back Indiana Jones into the video game realm; this time, MachineGames is handling the gameplay experience. The developers behind the title recently offered more insight into what you can expect when you embark on this grand adventure, such as the difficulty options implemented in the game.

The folks over at IGN had the chance to preview the game, and during their playthrough, they were able to speak with MachineGames creative director Jens Andersson and Lucasfilm Games Craig Derrick. During their conversation, they were able to highlight the fact that this game is set to be a standalone experience. While it’s set between two movies, the narrative here is a self-contained story, just like any of the past films you might have watched. Of course, they are uncertain whether this will be a jumping-off point for a franchise. That might be determined by just how well this game does in the market.

That said, we do know that when players start this new journey, it will contain multiple difficulty options. Jens Andersson noted that they have two different difficulty modes, those being for the action and adventure aspect of the game and one for the combat aspect. Essentially, those of you more interested in challenging combat can increase the difficulty for this aspect of the game, and then there’s an option to increase the puzzles you’ll deal with.

I really like that we have separate action difficulty and adventure difficulty. I just think it’s fun with action and adventure. But more to the point, we want to make this game accessible to as wide a range of people as possible. And some people do enjoy the challenge of combat and some people enjoy the puzzles more. It is hard to have a single version of that. The action difficulty is a wider range because it makes more sense to give more options there. For the adventure part, we actually designed to versions of many puzzles and we didn’t want to have that work be exponentially harder. So it kind of works. Either you like puzzles or you don’t. For action, it’s about how twitchy it is, what feats can you pull off with the controller. – Jens Andersson

As mentioned, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set between two films, Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Players step into the role of Indiana Jones as a new mystery arises based on several sites around the world that align to make a perfect circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently set to release on December 9, 2024, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, it was also unveiled that PlayStation 5 players will see the game come out sometime in early 2025.