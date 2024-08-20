Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gets Release Date & PS5 Confirmation

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle showed up during Gamescom ONL. Check out the latest footage right here.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is incredibly hyped, and we’re eager to check it out ourselves. But while we continue to wait for MachineGames to finish up the project, there was a new glimpse into the game. During today’s Gamescom ONL, MachineGames showcased just a little more about what fans can expect.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set between the films Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Players step into the role of Indiana Jones as they uncover a mystery surrounding iconic locations around the world that perfectly line up in a circle.

The latest trailer highlights Troy Baker, the voice actor who is portraying Indiana Jones in this upcoming game. Players can expect all the tropes we know and love of the franchise. You’ll go across massive set pieces, intense combat, mysteries to uncover, and puzzles to solve. Best of all, the game has its release date.

Of course, this is a Microsoft owned game, so you will find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Fortunately, that also means that if you’re a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass, you will find it available on the subscription service at launch.

Players can expect the game to launch on December 9, 2024. So, we should still expect the title to launch into the marketplace before the year wraps up. But beyond that, it was unveiled that PlayStation 5 owners will also receive the game later on. You’ll have to wait a bit longer for the PS5 release, but that should come within the Spring of 2025. So don’t expect Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to be an Xbox exclusive.