Mario & Luigi Brothership Gets Launch Trailer

While a “certain group of gamers” are focusing on a “big console release” from Sony, Nintendo fans are focusing on a much different thing. Specifically, they’re focusing on the release of Mario & Luigi Brothership! The game is the long-awaited return of the RPG franchise, and many can’t wait to get their hands on it to see what the first console-focused entry in the series will be like. As one might expect from a release like this, The Big N has dropped a launch trailer to get you excited for the RPG adventure. You can watch the full launch trailer below:

For those who don’t know the game’s plot, Mario & Luigi Brothership features the Mario Bros. relaxing in the Mushroom Kingdom when, suddenly, they’re taken through a portal to another realm. That realm is called Concordia, and it’s not exactly the most “put together” place around. We mean that literally, as the land was once a giant continent before a certain event shattered the realm into a series of islands.

When Mario & Luigi arrive, they meet Connie, who asks for their help in bringing back all the islands so that they can reform Concordia into what it once was. To do that, you’ll set sail on Shipshape Island. Yes, that’s really what it’s called. Here, you’ll travel the vast oceans and watch for the islands you’ll need to traverse.

Each island has its own biome that you’ll need to contend with both in platforming and in combat. As this is an entirely new realm, you’ll meet many new enemies that you’ll have to overcome in turn-based combat. Like previous entries in the franchise, you’ll command both Mario and Luigi and even have them team up to do combo attacks that can do massive damage to enemies. You can also gather special items that’ll ensure massive damage to numerous opponents.

Just be careful! If you do the combo attacks wrong, you’ll be hurting yourself instead! Timing is key in these kinds of RPGs.

Oh, and while you will be facing new threats, that doesn’t mean that familiar faces won’t show up, too! Princess Peach and Bowser have also somehow been sucked up into Concordia, and you’ll need to work with and against them at times to help save the day!

The game has gotten good reviews on Metacritic, and when you consider the success that the other two “Mario RPGs” have gotten in the last year, it seems that this will be yet another million-seller for the Nintendo Switch.