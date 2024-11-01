Mario & Luigi Brothership Gets Epic “Sea Shanty” Trailer

Even with the Nintendo Switch being on its “last legs,” Nintendo continues to drop big announcements for its future while also prepping for the arrivals that we know are still to come. For example, we’re less than a week away from the release of Mario & Luigi Brothership! This new entry in the fan-favorite franchise is important for multiple reasons. First, it’s the first time the franchise has been on consoles! Second, there was a time when The Big N made it clear that they likely wouldn’t come back to this series. We’re glad they changed their minds on that.

Finally, it’s clear that Nintendo is going big with this title, as they are not only partnering up with Acquire to help make the game, and they’re RPG specialists, but they are also promoting it incredibly well. Today, they dropped the latest trailer for the title, and it’s one that embodies the “high seas ways” by creating a sea shanty! Yes, really, they did that. Not only is it a catchy tune, but it showcases plenty of new footage of the journey that Mario & Luigi are about to embark on. So, check it out below, and see if you can get it out of your head once it starts…we bet you can’t!

For those who don’t know the “finer details” about Mario & Luigi Brothership, we have your back. The game features the Mario Bros. getting sucked into a new dimension, one that is comprised of numerous islands. However, this place, known as Concordia, wasn’t always like this. It used to be one massive continent before an evil presence shattered the land, and the various islands were soon sent adrift.

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

When the brothers arrive, they meet Connie, who asks for their help in reconnecting the islands and restoring the land to what it once was. They’ll board ‘Shipshape Isle” and set sail on the high seas to locate and bring together the many islands that loom out there. That’s not to say it’s an easy adventure, though. After all, not only are the Mario Bros. in Concordia, but Bowser and Bowser Jr. somehow ended up there, too! Then, there are the mysterious “Extension Corps” enemies who have their own plans in mind!

You’ll need to use Mario & Luigi together in various ways to overcome obstacles and win numerous battles. Use special Bros. Attacks to do massive damage and collect items to help you in a pinch!

The game will be released on November 7th, only on Nintendo Switch.