Nintendo Reaffirms That Legend Of Zelda Will Release This Decade

One of the best parts about getting a financial briefing from Nintendo is that there is SO MUCH within that briefing that you might miss certain things due to how key stats and figures are pushed out first. After all, yesterday, we learned about the sales numbers for the Nintendo Switch and its many games, along with teases of what would happen with the Switch 2. However, The Big N has made a big move in recent years to expand its reach, and that includes making films. One of those upcoming films is The Legend of Zelda movie, that’s being made in collaboration with Sony pictures.

In the briefing, under the “Visual Content” section, which is Page 39, if you want to check it out yourself, they highlight the current “movie slate” that they have and will have. For example, they talked about Mario’s first animated movie and its success before noting that his sequel will arrive in 2026. Then, when you look at The Legend of Zelda movie slot, you’ll note that it says “202X.”

Some might be surprised that they’re being “a bit vague” about this, but context matters. For example, with Mario’s movie, they already have everything pretty much set up for a sequel. They know the visual style they’ll use, they have a robust voice cast, and they know certain ways they can improve it. For Link’s first theatrical adventure, it’s a bit different. First, it’s a live-action movie, which brings with it a whole new set of challenges and obstacles to overcome.

It’s true that Shigeru Miyamoto will be as “hands-on” with this project as he was with Mario’s, but that doesn’t mean that things will fall into place quickly. Wes Ball has also been slated to direct the film, and he’s a huge fan of the franchise, so that could play well for the movie.

All that being said, this is still a big risk. Many were expecting Link’s film to be animated, as that’s what Mario did, and he got a $1.2 billion gross in theaters as a result. Nintendo and Sony thinking that live-action is the way to go for this one means that they not only have to get actors to play the various roles but condense the story of the games into a 90-120 minute film and ensure that the game’s world looks like Hyrule and its various regions.

That’s a lot of work, so let’s be grateful they’re not trying to rush this film to theaters.